Mail in your ballot: November 1st is the deadline to do so

Heads up Arizona, if you still need to mail in your ballot that deadline is coming up fast.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, as Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box. Locations are open from October 12-November 4.
You can text "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote to track your early ballot during the General Election.
Voters can find a full list of Vote Center locations at BeBallotReady.Vote.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
