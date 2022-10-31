Mail in your ballot: November 1st is the deadline to do so

Election Day is next week, and Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Heads up Arizona, if you still need to mail in your ballot that deadline is coming up fast.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, as Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box. Locations are open from October 12-November 4.

You can text "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote to track your early ballot during the General Election.

Voters can find a full list of Vote Center locations at BeBallotReady.Vote.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

More voting locations are now open and starting today vote centers will now be available on Saturdays! Find the most convenient voting location at https://t.co/8YEmXbWyRL. pic.twitter.com/9Ue6o7ZR8D — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) October 29, 2022

Más lugares de votación ya están abiertos y a partir de hoy los centros de votación estarán disponibles los sábados! Encuentre el lugar de votación más conveniente en https://t.co/dw8rgNtgKq pic.twitter.com/JWWi0YE1xa — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) October 29, 2022

