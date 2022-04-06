Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know

There are 10 propositions voters will be able to vote on during this year's election. Here's what you need to know about each one.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election.

The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.

Here's a breakdown of each proposition, using approved language from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Proposition 308: Classification of students for tuition purposes

A vote YES: Would allow any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges if they graduated from, and spent at least two years attending, an Arizona public or private high school, or homeschool equivalent; allowing any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for state financial aid at state universities and community colleges.

A vote NO: Would retain the current law on university and community college tuition.

Proposition 309: Voter identification

A vote YES: Would require the affidavit accompanying an early ballot and return envelope to be capable of being concealed when returned; requiring a voter to write their birth date, a state-issued identification number or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, and signature on an early ballot affidavit; requiring certain photo identification issued by the State of Arizona, or a tribal government or the United States government, to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location; removing the ability to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location without photo identification when showing two other identifying documents; and requiring the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide, without charge, a nonoperating identification license to individuals who request one for the purpose of voting.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on early ballot affidavits and voter identification.

Proposition 310: Taxation benefitting fire districts

A vote YES: Would establish a Fire District Safety Fund; increasing the Transaction Privilege (Sales) and Use Tax by one-tenth of one percent from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2042 to pay for the Fund; and distributing monies from the Fund to fire districts on a monthly basis.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on tax rates and funding for fire districts.

Proposition 209: Predatory debt collection protection

A vote YES: Would reduce maximum interest rates on medical debt from ten percent to no more than three percent per year; increasing exemptions from all debt collection for certain personal assets, including a debtor’s home, household items, motor vehicle, and bank account from debt collection; adjusting exemptions from all debt collection for inflation beginning in 2024; decreasing the amount of disposable earnings subject to garnishment to no more than ten percent of disposable earnings but allowing a court to decrease the disposable earnings subject to garnishment to five percent based on extreme economic hardship.

A vote NO: would retain existing laws related to debt collection.

Proposition 211: Money used for political campaign media spending

A vote YES: Would require additional disclosures and reporting by entities and persons whose campaign media spending and/or in-kind contributions for campaign media spending exceeds $50,000 in statewide campaigns or $25,000 in other campaigns, including identifying original donors of contributions of more than $5,000 in aggregate; creating penalties for violations of the law; and allowing the Citizens Clean Elections Commission to adopt rules and enforce the provisions of the law.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on campaign finance reporting requirements.

Proposition 128: Legislature initiative and referendum

A vote YES: Would amend the constitution to allow the state legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure enacted by the people of Arizona if the measure is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or United States Supreme Court.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on the state legislature’s ability to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure.

Proposition 129: Legislature initiative measures

A vote YES: Would amend the constitution to limit each initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject to be expressed in the title of the initiative measure.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on initiative measures.

Proposition 130: Property tax exemptions

A vote YES: Would amend the constitution to consolidate property tax exemptions into a single section; removing the constitutional determinations as to the amounts of certain property tax exemptions, leaving the legislature to prescribe by law the qualifications for and amounts of property tax exemptions it creates; allowing property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents; and establishing that a person is not eligible for property tax exemption under more than one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability, or veteran with a disability.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on property tax exemptions.

Proposition 131: New executive officer position

A vote YES: Would amend the constitution to create the office of Lieutenant Governor beginning with the 2026 election; requiring that a nominee for Governor name a nominee for Lieutenant Governor to be jointly elected; replacing the Secretary of State with the Lieutenant Governor as first in the line of succession to the office of Governor; and provide that the Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Superintendent of Public Instruction may succeed to the office of Governor regardless of whether they were elected.

A vote NO: would retain the current executive branch and existing law on executive succession.

Proposition 132: Legislature initiative and referendum measures

A vote YES: Would amend the constitution to require at least sixty percent of votes cast to approve an initiative or referendum that enacts a tax.

A vote NO: Would retain existing law on initiative and referendum measures.

