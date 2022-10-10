Election 2022: Everything disabled voters need to know before placing a vote

For those with disabilities in Maricopa County, there are several resources available to help you place your vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The November election is quickly approaching and voters across Maricopa County are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the polls.

While many voters are ready and able to head to the polls on Election Day, voters with disabilities need some additional prep and resources before placing their vote.

>>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Whether you have a visual or physical disability, it's important to know what accessibility options and resources are available to you if you require additional assistance when voting.

According to the Maricopa County Elections Department website, there are several voter assistance services available in the county.

Here's a breakdown of what is available:

Requesting an accessible ballot

If you require an accessible ballot when you vote by mail, they are available to Maricopa County residents. To obtain a ballot in Braille or large-print format, make a request at SEB@risc.maricopa.gov or call 602-506-1511.

If you prefer to make a request online, you can submit a request through the Maricopa County Election Department website.

DECISION 2022: Full coverage of the upcoming election

Support through Special Election Boards

If you are a disabled voter and can't vote at a polling location due to a confining illness or disability, you can request support from Special Election Boards.

According to the MCED website, these Boards are designed to assist voters who need to cast a ballot at home, in the hospital or a location that’s convenient for them.

Two members from differing political parties make up the Special Election Boards and they are trained to support voters in a secure, confidential and accessible manner.

Those who would like to utilize this service can email SEB@risc.maricopa.gov or call 602-506-1511.

Accessible options at the polls in Maricopa County

All voting locations in Maricopa County have several voter assistance services. Disabled voters that require additional assistance can use an Accessible Voting Device to cast a ballot.

Curbside voting is also available if a person is unable to leave their vehicle. Voters unable to mark their ballot on their own may also request additional assistance.

To find a polling place near you, visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website.

The November election is only a few short weeks away, so it's important for everyone to be prepared and have access to everything they need to ensure they can place their vote.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube