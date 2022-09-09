Who will oversee Maricopa County's 10,000 yearly cases? The two candidates debated live on 12News

Rachel Mitchell and Julie Gunnigle will meet for the first time in livestreamed 'Sunday Square Off' debate at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Here's how you can watch.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in April 2022.

It's a contest between an insider and an outsider to run one of the largest prosecutorial agencies in the country.

Voters can size up the two candidates to lead the Maricopa County Attorney's Office at 8:30 a.m. Friday in a livestream of their first debate, for this weekend's "Sunday Square Off." "Square Off" anchor Brahm Resnik will moderate.

The candidates are:

Republican County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a career county prosecutor who was appointed county attorney in April, after the resignation of the late Allister Adel.

Democrat Julie Gunnigle, a former prosecutor in Cook County, Ill., who lost the 2020 county attorney's race to Adel by less than two percentage points.

The 400 lawyers in the Maricopa County Attorney's Office's handle more than 10,000 cases a year. But in recent years, their work has been overshadowed by scandal and tragedy.

The debate will also air on a special one-hour "Sunday Square Off" at 8 a.m. Sunday on 12News. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is the newsmaker guest.

See the candidates for Maricopa County Attorney debate live Friday at 8:30 a.m. You can see it on 12News.com or the 12News app, on 12News+ on Roku or Fire TV, or 12News.com/YouTube.

