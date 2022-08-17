Candidate debates scheduled for upcoming Arizona elections

PHOENIX — The Citizens Clean Elections Commission has released its schedule of upcoming debates for candidates running in Arizona's federal and statewide elections.
Members of the public will be able to watch the televised debates live on Arizona PBS and have the chance to submit questions ahead of each event.
The commission will soon be sending out invitations to all the candidates. The commission's website will mark whether each candidate intends to attend their scheduled debate.
The debate schedule is currently as follows:
- Aug. 24 -- Congressional District 1 (Jevin Hodge and David Schweikert)
- Aug. 29 -- State Attorney General (Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes)
- Aug. 31 -- Congressional District 2 (Eli Crane and Tom O'Halleran)
- Sept. 6 -- Congressional District 3 (Ruben Gallego and Jeff Zink)
- Sept. 8 -- Congressional District 4 (Kelly Cooper and Greg Stanton)
- Sept. 12 -- Corporation Commission (Sandra Kennedy, Lauren Kuby, Nick Myers, and Kevin Thompson)
- Sept. 14 -- Superintendent of Public Instruction (Kathy Hoffman and Tom Horne)
- Sept. 21 -- Congressional District 5 (Andy Biggs and Javier Ramos)
- Sept. 22 -- Secretary of State (Mark Finchem and Adrian Fontes)
- Sept. 26 -- Congressional District 7 (Raul Grijalva and Luis Pozzolo)
- Sept. 28 -- Congressional District 6 (Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel)
- Oct. 3 -- State Treasurer (Martin Quezada and Kimberly Yee)
- Oct. 4 -- Congressional District 9 (Paul Gosar and David Lucier)
- Oct. 5 -- State Governor (Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake)
- Oct. 6 -- U.S. Senate (Mark Kelly and Blake Masters)
Information on legislative debates can be found on the commission's website.
