Arizona Capitol ringed with fencing after days of Roe protests

The fencing was put up over the weekend as three days of protests unfolded over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona's Capitol is now ringed with a double row of fencing with concertina wire strung in between.

The fencing was put up over the weekend as three days of protests unfolded over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision saying there is no constitutional right to have an abortion.

As many as 8,000 people marched and chanted at the Capitol on Friday night and the vast majority were peaceful.

But state troopers fired tear gas after a handful of protesters banged on the front glass of the state Senate and at least one person tried to kick in a sliding door.

Smaller protests were held the following two days, but there were only a handful of arrests and no injuries.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates on Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.