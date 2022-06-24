'Knowing this day was coming doesn’t dull the pain': What Arizona leaders, lawmakers said about Roe v. Wade being overturned

Arizona’s original abortion ban dates back to 1901 when Arizona was still a territory. A law published earlier this year, however, may supersede that 1901 law.

In a 5-4 decision Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

This decision removes constitutional protections for abortions – rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

Arizona’s original abortion ban dates back to 1901 when Arizona was still a territory. It was later codified into law when Arizona gained statehood. The century-old law will likely be resurrected with the Supreme Court completely overturning Roe v. Wade.

The law, if set back as precedent, would make it a crime for anyone to help a pregnant woman procure a miscarriage unless it’s necessary to preserve the woman’s life. The penalty for the abortion provider under this law is 2 to 5 years in prison.

Gov. Ducey and GOP lawmakers signed the new bill into law in March that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy unless the procedure is needed to save the woman's life. The penalty for the abortion provider under this law is felony charges and the loss of their professional license.

Ducey and other state leaders voiced opinions on the high court's ruling Friday morning. Here's what they said about the landmark decision:

Gov. Doug Ducey

Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

I am proud that Arizona has been ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Here, we will continue to cherish life and protect it in every way possible. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today. I look forward to seeing this issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity & value of every person. pic.twitter.com/zJ1CPqkki6 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema

Overturning Roe v. Wade – after 5 decades of legal precedent – endangers the health of women in Arizona and across America. I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, and pledge to work with anyone to protect women’s ability to make their own decisions. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly

“Today’s decision is a giant step backward for our country. Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did,” Kelly said in a released statement.

“In Arizona, there are already restrictive bans on the books that will take rights away from Arizona women, without exceptions even in the case of rape or incest. I know that this decision and these laws are leaving many Arizonans frustrated and scared. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. I am resolved to defend and protect the right of Arizona women to make their own health care decisions"

Today’s decision is a giant step backward for our country.



It's just wrong that my granddaughter will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.



Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. Period. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) June 24, 2022

Katie Hobbs. Secretary of State

“Knowing that this day was coming doesn’t dull the pain. I am heartbroken and I am angry. Republican extremists have plotted for decades to install partisan judges at every level of the judicial system with the goal of ending women’s fundamental freedom to choose our own health care. But we still have a choice 一 at the ballot this November. Governors are now the final line of defense to protect access to safe and legal abortion, and it’s never been more urgent to vote for pro-choice champions at the state level. As governor, I will use my veto pen to block any legislation that compromises the right to choose, and I will do everything in my power to secure women’s rights for the next generation.”

Today's SCOTUS decision demonstrates that who we vote for now will affect generations to come. Register to vote/check your registration status at https://t.co/fUw8UPtvzK https://t.co/IGXMp8ngEc — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) June 24, 2022

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell

“As I have previously stated, upon taking office I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Arizona. At this time, there are no submittals from law enforcement before my office related to abortion laws. Should a case be submitted for review, this office will apply our ethical charging standard of a reasonable likelihood of conviction when deciding on whether charges should be filed. There undoubtedly will be legal challenges to the laws in Arizona. This important legal review will take time and any such rulings will guide my decision-making on these matters.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko

“The U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision on Dobbs. The abortion debate will finally be returned to the people through their elected representatives. The Court made it clear that there is no Constitutional right to an abortion and agreed with Constitutional scholars on both sides of the debate that Roe v. Wade was originally decided on shaky legal grounds. Now, more than ever, it is time for us to unite to support vulnerable women and their unborn babies, and it is time for Republicans and Democrats alike to reject violence and intimidation.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar

“Today’s repudiation by the highest court of the land is a long overdue correction of an injustice that has led to over 62 million American babies slaughtered, more that the total deaths caused by World War II. There is nothing in the Constitution that provides the right to have an abortion. Instead, the Supreme Court came up with the horrific ruling nearly 50 years ago justifying murder on demand by citing fake science by leftists and doctors who claimed that babies were considered viable at 28 weeks. We know that to be a blatant lie. Premature babies can survive at 22 weeks, or even earlier. At just five weeks, unborn babies have a heartbeat. At 10 weeks, babies can kick and jump and have fingers and toes. At 15 weeks, an unborn baby has fully formed lips and noses and can feel pain, make facial expressions, and can hiccup.It was a dark time for America and our nation has suffered ever since. Parenthood has been marginalized and the moral foundation of our society has been badly eroded as nearly two million innocent and precious babies have been exterminated every year since the Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. Finally, there are better days ahead. I am incredibly grateful for the decision by the majority of justices who, in rendering this decision, have withstood assassination attempts and other threats since the illegal leak of a draft opinion several weeks ago. Today’s decision is a return to civilization, equality and the respect for all human life,”

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs

U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Today's Supreme Court ruling directly threatens the ability of Arizona women and families to make critical decisions about their health and future. I believe strongly in a woman's right to choose and will keep fighting to defend that right in the House. pic.twitter.com/7o0mwKpuih — Tom O'Halleran (@TomOHalleran) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick

The Supreme Court is no longer a legitimate body; it’s become a partisan branch—putting political party platforms before the American people and legal precedent. This week’s SCOTUS rulings highlight this fact: the courts’ conservatives have dismantled separation of church & state pic.twitter.com/BNFFLFSuoN — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep.David Schweikert

I am pleased about today’s decision by the Supreme Court, which reaffirms the right to life. I was saved from an abortion after a last-minute change of heart by my loving birth mother who gave me up for adoption. (1/2) — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) June 24, 2022

The issue of abortion is profoundly personal for myself and my family. I hope with this ruling that others may receive the same gift I was given. (2/2) — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) June 24, 2022

