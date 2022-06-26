Images from Saturday night protest show DPS troopers making multiple arrests

A small group of protesters attempted to tear down a section of fencing. Photos show several armed DPS troopers placing them under arrest.

PHOENIX — "My body, my choice."

That was the chant echoing over Arizona's Capitol building for the second night in a row after crowds gathered outside the fenced-off building to protest the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Later in the evening, a small group was arrested for trying to tear down those fences.

Saturday night saw heightened security, with fences around the Capitol and multiple armed troopers on the ground. 12 News reporter Adriana Loya was on the scene to film crowds gathering around 7 p.m.

People being gathering outside a fenced up State Capitol for a second night after SCOTUS overturned Roe V Wade. #12News pic.twitter.com/sPLSUb818w — Adriana Loya (@AdrianaLoyaTV) June 26, 2022

Images from later in the evening show the rise in tensions once the sun went down. A small group of protesters was seen trying to tear down one section of the fencing around the Capitol later in the evening.

Several armed DPS troopers surrounded the group and placed protesters under arrest. Images from the scene show troopers standing over protestors as they are placed in zip-ties and handcuffs.

Troopers were also seen placing detained protesters into unmarked vans.

At this time, DPS has not released an official statement about Saturday night's events. It's unclear how many arrests were made, or what charges are being pressed.

Information is still coming out about the extent of Saturday night's events, 12 News will continue to update this story as more information comes to light.

Friday night's protest escalated when some of the protesters began to pound on the windows and doors of the Capitol, and troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety fired tear gas over the crowd.

Although DPS said protesters were given ample warning to disperse before the gas was used, accounts from people in the crowd differ.

Although no arrests were made Friday night, officials reported damage and vandalism to multiple monuments in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

