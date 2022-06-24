LIVE: Hundreds gather at Arizona's State Capitol protesting Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court's decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion and will have long-term consequences for reproductive health.

The consequences for women in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned will undoubtedly limit their health care options in the state.

Follow along below with updates from the state Capitol:

7:50 p.m. - A timelapse showing a fraction of the crowd in downtown Phoenix.

A very small fraction of the thousands of people here protesting @12News pic.twitter.com/5zoAPyzyQt — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

7:30 p.m. - Bianca Buono is live as the crowd is marching from the state Capitol in response to the Supreme Court decision.

7:22 p.m. - The group is on the move beginning to march from the Capitol.

The group is on the move beginning to march from the Capitol @12News pic.twitter.com/3ODzTnKYsq — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

6:58 p.m. - Crowds are forming outside the Arizona State Capitol.

A large crowd is forming outside the Arizona State Capitol protesting today’s Supreme Court decision @12News pic.twitter.com/bIQhZdRvYA — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

3:45 p.m. - Arizona abortion providers halt services after Roe v. Wade ruling.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Forteno said the possibility of prosecutions was just too risky. https://t.co/0IKZ3h68BU — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

1:45 p.m. - A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions.

In 1989, the Supreme Court declines to overrule Roe v. Wade but allows more state regulation of abortion. https://t.co/0oOUOKghNA — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

8:00 a.m. - What does the decision from the Supreme Court mean for Arizona?

What will happen in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned? One analysis says the state may be affected more than any other state. https://t.co/8mofcpWmtN — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

7:17 a.m. - BREAKING: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Breaking: The Supreme Court has overturned the decision that guaranteed pregnant women the right to have an abortion under the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/JQ8DOWhtHP — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

Arizona Politics