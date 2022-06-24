LIVE: Hundreds gather at Arizona's State Capitol protesting Roe v. Wade ruling

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion and will have long-term consequences for reproductive health.
The consequences for women in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned will undoubtedly limit their health care options in the state.
Follow along below with updates from the state Capitol:
7:50 p.m. - A timelapse showing a fraction of the crowd in downtown Phoenix.
7:30 p.m. - Bianca Buono is live as the crowd is marching from the state Capitol in response to the Supreme Court decision.
7:22 p.m. - The group is on the move beginning to march from the Capitol.
6:58 p.m. - Crowds are forming outside the Arizona State Capitol.
3:45 p.m. - Arizona abortion providers halt services after Roe v. Wade ruling.
1:45 p.m. - A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions.
8:00 a.m. - What does the decision from the Supreme Court mean for Arizona?
7:17 a.m. - BREAKING: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
