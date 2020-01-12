Phoenix PD investigating shots fired during street race

Phoenix Police are investigating a street racing incident in south phoenix that broke up when someone fired dozens of shots.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a street racing incident in south Phoenix that broke up when someone fired dozens of shots out a car window.

It happened Thanksgiving night at the intersection of 40th Street and Southern. Video of the whole event was posted to one of the Instagram accounts that are known for publicizing illegal street racing.

Hundreds of people shut down the intersection.

According to the video, the street race broke up when someone started firing dozens of shots from a car nearby.

The same Instagram account posted a video apparently taken by someone in the shooter's car.

Phoenix police say they responded to the call and found a lot of shell casings, but no arrests. Everyone had left in the few minutes it took for police to get there.

"That’s scary to know that they’re just reaching out of their window and shooting up those things.," neighbor Sheri Gentry said.