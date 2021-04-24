Man seriously injured in Tempe house fire

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man has serious injuries following a house fire in a residential area near Baseline Road and Country Club Way in Tempe.
Fire crews from Tempe, Mesa and Chandler responded to the scene on Saturday evening and found heavy smoke coming from a single-story home, officials said.
Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby house and transported the man to a local burn unit, officials said.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. There were no other reported injuries.