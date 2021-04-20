Man dies after hit-and-run incident in Phoenix

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit and run crash in Phoenix Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road shortly before 10 p.m.

According to police, officers learned the pedestrian, a 51-year-old man, was crossing mid-block when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The truck fled northbound on 67th Avenue after the crash, police said.

Phoenix fire personnel responded to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

If you have information but prefer to stay anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.

The investigation is ongoing.

