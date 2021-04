The fire is burning near MC 85 and Estrella Parkway. Estrella Parkway is shut down going in both directions.

A brush fire was reported burning near MC 85 and Estrella Parkway on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Goodyear police.

The fire is about 25 acres, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

Estrella Parkway was shut down in both directions between MC 85 and Vineyard Avenue.

No structures were threatened.

People are asked to avoid the area.