Wyrick Fire tops 3,000 acres, threatens electricity lines

HEBER, Arizona — Fire crews are currently fighting the Wyrick Fire, burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest since June 19.

The fire has burned more than 3,000 acres as of Monday. We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Wyrick Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning, fire officials said.

The wildfire is "spreading in all directions," and is burning northwest of Heber, officials said. The fire is threatening 500 kV powerlines that are one mile west of the blaze.

Dry pinyon-juniper and grass are the main fuel source of the fire, and firefighters about continuing high temperatures, outflow winds, and thunderstorms pushing the fire and contributing to the spread.

Are there any evacuations?

There are currently no evacuations scheduled at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Authorities have closed the junction of 504/99 to the Salvation Army on 504. The 99 road is also closed.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

