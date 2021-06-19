Rafael Fire tops 10,000 acres, causes nearby evacuations

Lightening caused eight different fires across the north end of the Chino Valley Ranger District.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — A fire burning through the north end of the Prescott National Forest has caused nearby communities to evacuate, fire officials said.

The wildfire, named the Rafael Fire, has burned 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday night, officials said. The fire had only burned nine acres as of Saturday morning.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Areas around Sycamore Canyon

Areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231

The following communities are under the "READY" order, meaning residents should create and maintain defensible space and harden their home against flying embers:

The area north of Paulden, where the Silent and Rock Butte Fires reside

Garland Prarie

*NOTICE* #RafaelFire

Per the Coconino County Sheriff's Office:

Areas around Sycamore Canyon and areas SOUTH of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231 are in GO status.

EVACUATE NOW due to wildfire activity in the area. — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) June 21, 2021

The wildfire was one of eight fires ignited in the same area after a lightning storm passed through the north end of the Prescott National Forest on Thursday.

Extreme drought throughout Arizona forced firefighters to manage the eight fires in a complete suppression mode, officials said. Fires in remote locations are monitored via air until ground crews gain access.

The fires had only burned a small number of acres around the forest as of Saturday morning, including:

The Rafael Fire at nine acres

The Rock Butte Fire at 120 acres

The Red Hat Fire at 49 acres

The Limestone Fire at 33 acres

The Silent Fire at 26 acres

The Sandflat Fire at five acres

The Hornet Fire at one acre

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

