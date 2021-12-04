Walnut Fire threatens portion of I-10, 2,500 acres burned near Dragoon

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and we will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

DRAGOON, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Walnut Fire, burning close to Interstate 10 near Dragoon since June 22.

The fire has burned more than 2,500 acres as of Tuesday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and we will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Walnut Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Extreme temperatures and winds are continuing to push the wildfire towards I-10, according to officials.

"Helicopters providing bucket work and a hand crew worked to slow the fire's movement toward the road," officials said. "Continuous outflow winds can create erratic fire behavior and possibly shift the fire in different directions. Steep terrain is limiting access for crews to go direct on the fire."

Extreme temps & winds cont. to push #WalnutFire's growth to N/S/E. Fire is 2,500 acres & 0% contained. Fire backed down peak toward I-10. At this time, 10 IS OPEN, but conditions could change road status. Drivers need to use caution bet. #Benson & #Willcox. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/idYLaGcKB4 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2021

Are there any evacuations?

There are currently no evacuations scheduled at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Interstate 10 is still open as of Tuesday morning, but authorities said if the fire reaches established trigger points, the highway will be shut down.

Drivers traveling on I-10 between Benson and Willcox should be cautious, officials said.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

