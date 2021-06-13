Smoke to be visible for 'days or weeks' as Telegraph Fire tops 88,000 acres, 76% contained

The fire has burned more than 86,529 acres and has caused the evacuations of nearby communities and closures of roadways.

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Fire crews are mopping up the remnants of the Telegraph Fire along the wildfire's perimeter near U.S. Route 60 by the Top-of-the-World community, fire officials said.

The fire, called the Telegraph Fire, has burned around 88,155 acres and closed multiple roadways in the area, deputies said.

Fire officials said on Sunday that containment around the fire was at 76% and 20 structures have been destroyed. Officials later confirmed that some of the structures were homes.

Multiple communities in Pinal and Gila counties have been ordered to evacuate or are preparing to evacuate, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Residences west of Miami town limits

Lower Central Heights (Russel Road from Coyote Trail through Russel Gulch)

Ice House Canyon

Kellner Canyon

Six Shooter Canyon (from the Community Center South).

The East Side of El Capitan.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

Wildfires in Arizona