Stockton Hill Fire burning north of Kingman triggers area evacuations

The fire has burned roughly 195 acres, fire officials said. Hot and dry conditions may challenge crews on the ground.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Stockton Hill Fire, burning 13 miles north of Kingman since July 4.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon and is approaching a second evacuation trigger point.

Wednesday afternoon the fire was mapped at 650 acres, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The department said the fire is burning moving to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of northern Arizona, including Mohave County. The warning starts July 6 at 11 a.m. and runs through July 7 at 8 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are forecasted, the department said.

Approximately 240 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

Latest fire updates:

Arizona State Forestry Department officials said that the fire was very active overnight and could lead to more evacuations if it continues to spread.

Hot and dry conditions throughout the day are expected to challenge crews working to contain the fire.

How many acres has it burned?

The Stockton Hill Fire has burned 195 acres and is 0% contained as of July 5, fire officials said.

"The Stockton Hill Fire stayed active throughout the night as crews worked into the early morning hours to get line around the fire. It has grown and will be mapped later today."

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Red Wing Canyon Area

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Shadow Canyon

No communities are currently under "READY" orders, but the fire is approaching a second evacuation trigger point.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

If anyone is displaced from their residence or needs family assistance due to evacuation orders, call the American Red Cross directly at 1-800-Red-Cross.

If residents impacted by the fire have a need to temporarily house livestock, call Mohave County Fair Grounds at 928-753-2600 during regular business hours and 928-716-4502 after hours.

