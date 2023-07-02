Wild fire east of Wikieup has burned 1,140 miles

The fire started burning Saturday about 20 miles east of Wikieup, fire officials said.

WIKIEUP, Ariz. — The Pilot Fire is currently burning in the Mohon Mountains in Yavapai County. It’s been active since Saturday, and it’s burned 1,140 acres about 20 miles east of Wikieup.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said it’s a terrain-driven fire that made it Pilot Knob on Saturday and the smoke may be visible from areas within Yavapai and Mohave counties.

There are no structures or infrastructure threatened at this time.

The fire is burning in an area that has a “very substantial fire history” due to previous fire scars such as Adobe Fire in 2022 and Happy Fire in 2018.

The Pilot Fire it’s at zero containment as of Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

#PilotFire in Mohons #YavapaiCounty: 1,140 ac. Fire moved off Pilot Knob, moving S/SE to Burro Mesa & Spencer Creek in very remote terrain. 1/2 of current fire footprint loc. w/n 2022's Adobe Fire burn scar. No current values at risk. Add'l info: https://t.co/79IsGXxtMx#AZFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 2, 2023

Arizona Wildfire Season

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare