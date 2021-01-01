Wildfires
- Evacuations ordered after over 3,500 acres burned in Tussock Wildfire near Crown King
- Arizona Wildfires: Latest news and Info
- Early, widespread wildfire activity predicted in Arizona's 2021 wildfire season outlook
- Here are some ways to help prevent wildfires in Arizona
- Emergency preparedness: What should be in a wildfire evacuation kit?
- Is your home prepared for fire season in Arizona?
More Wildfires News
- Evacuations lifted as Flag Fire continues to burn in Hualapai Mountains near Kingman
- 2020 was the worst wildfire season Arizona has seen in nearly a decade, state fire officials report
- Wildfires have burned more acres in Arizona in 2020 than in 2018, 2019 combined
- Evacuations ordered due to Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains near Kingman
- G22 wildfire burns more than 2,000 acres on Fort Apache Indian Reservation
- June 26, 1990: Remembering deadly Dude Fire near Payson that killed 6
- Evacuation orders lifted for Dudleyville residents as crews fully contain Margo Fire
- Salt Fire burns 3,920 acres in San Carlos Reservation