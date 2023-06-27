Evacuation orders issued for neighborhood near brush fire in north Scottsdale

Officials said the fire started Tuesday near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Evacuation orders have been issued after a first-alarm brush fire ignited in north Scottsdale on Tuesday.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed they are assisting fire crews with the 100-150-acre "Diamond Fire" that started Tuesday evening near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road.

Authorities said the fire is moving east toward the McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Police are assisting with evacuating construction workers and controlling traffic near the fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for west of 136th Street, South of Quail Track and east of 144th Street. Anyone in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park also needs to evacuate, police said.

Crews have requested air support and state land is responding to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Officers and Police Aides are assisting @ScottsdaleFire with traffic control related to a brush fire near 128th St and Ranch Gate Rd. Some workers were evacuated from homes under construction in the area.

Eastbound traffic is CLOSED at 128th and Ranch Gate Rd. pic.twitter.com/szlflmob0V — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 28, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare