Hiking a trail of heroes; 8 years since 19 of the Granite Mountain Hotshots tragically lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire

Along the Hotshots Trail are 19 plaques set into rocks with pictures and stories of the men who gave their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

YARNELL, Ariz. — Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park Ranger Jared Welsh was just 23 years old when the Yarnell Hill Fire erupted a mile from his home. He remembers the day like it was yesterday.

"These guys lost their lives less than a mile away from my house," said Welsh as he stood 400 feet above where the 19 firefighters perished in the flames.

Welsh described himself as a "punk kid" back then. But two years ago, he signed on with the Arizona State Parks as a steward of the state's first Memorial State Park that opened to the public on Nov. 30, 2016.

Since then, he's hiked the seven-mile round trip trail hundreds of times, becoming its guardian and historian.

"You find out some of them were musicians, some of them were skaters and you can relate to them on that level," said Welsh. "It makes it a little bit more personal."

The Yarnell Hill Fire began on June 28, 2013, sparked by lightning near the town of Yarnell. Two days later, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a team of 20 firefighters on the frontlines of the flames were cut off from their escape route.

"This area was completely engulfed in smoke, a two-mile column of smoke and their in the middle of it," said Welsh. "They were directly in between Peeples Valley and Yarnell."

June 30, 2013

According to officials, the Granite Mountain Hotshots hiked to the southeast corner of the fire on a Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. to build a fire line. Around 3:00 p.m. the winds shifted and targeted Peeples Valley.

Less than an hour later, the winds shifted again. Around 4:41 p.m. a final line of communication came from the team indicating they were in trouble.

"Harper Canyon funneled the fire towards Yarnell," said Welsh.

Brendan McDonough was the only survivor.

The 19 men who died were:

Joe Thurston, 32

Travis Turbyfill, 27

William Warneke, 25

Clayton Whitted, 28

Kevin Woyjeck, 21

Garret Zuppiger, 27

Sean Misner, 26

Scott Norris, 28

Wade Parker, 22

John Percin, 24

Anthony Rose, 23

Jesse Steed, 36

Andrew Ashcraft, 29

Robert Caldwell, 23

Travis Carter, 31

Dustin Deford, 24

Christopher MacKenzie, 30

Eric Marsh, 43

Grant McKee, 21

The fire burned about 8,400 acres. And while it was not the largest fire in Arizona's history, it is considered one of the deadliest.

"You got the linemen with the booms up on highway 60 and they were bringing them through and I counted 19 and that’s when it hit me that it was real,” said Welsh.

Welsh said that he's met hundreds of fire crews, family, and people who want to pay their respects to the men coming from all over the world on the trails.

"When I watched the movie, and I knew the guys were from Granite Mountain, I wanted to see what they went through for myself," said Yvette and Steven Bond who are from Tennessee and visiting family in Prescott.

A tribute wall now sits near the place where the men made their last stand dawned with patches and mementos honoring their sacrifice.

"Some of these that have weathered for a time, we will take and preserve," said Welsh. "There are patches from an Australian fire department and a couple from Germany."

As Welsh reflected on the Granite Mountain Hotshot's legacy, he felt a connection beyond that tragic day.

"Never take anything for granted and appreciate the little things," said Welsh.

Arizona Wildfire Season