Wyrick Fire burning near Heber 15% contained, evacuations lifted

People in communities that were put under evacuation orders were allowed to return home as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

HEBER, Ariz. — The Wyrick Fire burning 12 miles northwest of Heber has reached 7,452 acres and is 15% contained, firefighters announced Thursday.

The West Chev Fire has burned 400 acres in the same area.

Both fires that started Saturday forced evacuations throughout the area, but as of Thursday morning, people were allowed to return to their homes.

Increasing cloud cover and light rain on Wednesday, along with higher humidity gave firefighters a short window to make progress building fireline around the Wyrick Fire, fire officials said.

The wildfire was "spreading in all directions" earlier this week, officials said. The fire threatened powerlines that are one mile west of the fire.

Dry pinyon juniper and grass are the main fuel source of the fire, and firefighters are concerned about continuing high temperatures, outflow winds, and thunderstorms pushing the fire and contributing to the spread.

Navajo County officials declared a state of emergency on June 21. The move frees up funds for additional resources to help control the fire.

As of 6 AM today 6/24 #WyrickFire evacuation notices have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/LmrR6WTyjL — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) June 24, 2021

