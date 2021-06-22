Flagstaff moves to Stage 4 fire restrictions

Starting 8 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff residents will have to adhere to the stage four restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff will go into Stage Four of fire restrictions starting Wednesday in an effort to minimize human-caused wildfires, city officials announced Tuesday.

Beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff residents will have to follow all restrictions from Stage Four, in addition to those of stages one through three.

Stage Four restrictions include:

No outdoor grills, including those with an on/off switch, propane gas, charcoal, pellet, and any open flame grills.

No access to trail sections that go into the Coconino national forest, including Mars Hill, Tunnel Springs, Little America, Arizona Trail, Sinclair Wash, Pipeline Trail, Switzer Canyon and the Sheeps Crossing off Pulliam trail.

No public entry or use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands.

Stage one through three restrictions include:

No permits issued for open burning within Flagstaff.

No smoking in public places within city limits which includes parks, open-spaces and cemeteries.

Open fire pits and open flame devices, including those with a spark arrestor screen, are prohibited within Flagstaff.

The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks within the city is also prohibited.

The Slate Fire located 23 miles northwest of Flagstaff has burned 11,435 acres and is 85% contained.

