These are all the road and national forest closures due to wildfire activity in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Several roads and two national forests are closed as over 20 wildfires rage through the state, burning hundreds of acres of land.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., Coconino and Kaibab national forests will be closed to the public for several weeks due to due to fire danger, dry conditions and persistent wildfire activity.

Multiple fires have closed State Route 377 from Heber to Holbrook and State Route 277 from State Route 377 to Heber, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT said there are no estimated times as to when the highways will reopen.

Wyrick Fire closures

The Wyrick Fire road closures include:

The junction of 504/99 to the Salvation Army on 504. The 99 road is also closed.

Highway 277 southbound at the Y to Snowflake and Taylor. The northbound lane will remain open for evacuees.

Highway 260 in both directions and in and out of Heber/Overgaard. Evacuees only will be allowed to travel.

Rafael Fire closures

The Rafael Fire closures related to the fire include:

The area surrounding the Rock Butte Fires, west of Highway 89.

Backbone Fire closures

The Backbone Fire began on June 16 and was reportedly started due to lightning. Road closures include:

State Route 260 in both directions between Camp Verde at milepost 227 and State Route 87 at milepost 252.

State Route 87 in both directions between Houston Mesa Road in Payson at milepost 255 and Lake Mary Road at milepost 290.

Telegraph Fire closures

The Telegraph Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest merged with the Mescal Fire burning to the east last week.

Road closures include:

State Route 77 southbound lanes at US 70, just past Globe and the northbound lanes at State Route 177 in Winkelman.

Residents of Dripping Springs are allowed to travel north on State Route 77 to their homes. All other traffic is prohibited in both directions.

Bear Fire closures

The Bear Fire closures include:

US 191 south of Alpine, between mileposts 195 and 225.



