Fire prevention officials warn of preventable vehicle-related fires in Southwest

A large number of the wildfires in the Southwest this year have been human-caused with fire prevention officials top cause of concern being vehicle-related fires.

PHOENIX — Hotter temperatures and dry conditions are bringing elevated fire danger, especially in the high country of Arizona, which is why fire prevention officials are growing more concerned about human-caused fires.

“In 2023, we’ve already had over 1,250 wildfires in the Southwest Region,” said Jennifer Diamond with the Southwest Fire Prevention Team. “And a large number of those are human-caused fires.”

The top cause of concern is vehicle-related fires, Diamond said.

“The goal here is to prevent wildfires,” Diamond said. “We want the safety of our firefighters, we want the safety of our communities.”

The Flying V Fire currently burning in the Salt River Canyon has reached 831 acres, according to the latest estimates from the Type 3 Team fighting the fire.

Before the Type 3 Team took over the fire, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management- Fort Apache Agency said it believed the fire was human-caused. However, the Type 3 team says they’re still investigating.

Brian Jones was driving on the US 60 on Wednesday, the day the Flying V Fire started. As he entered the Salt River Canyon, Jones said he noticed something not right.

“I noticed a vehicle pulling a utility trailer that was obviously broken, the back right wheel was completely gone,” Jones said.

As he continued into the canyon, Jones and his wife would find small fires on the side of the road. Jones said he and others tried to get them put out.

“I got out, grabbed the blanket and went across the street trying to beat the fire down. And even in that very short time, it was extremely hot,” Jones said.

Diamond said simple things like securing chains, not parking or driving vehicles on dry vegetation, and keeping an eye on wheels and brakes can make a difference in keeping vehicle-related fires from starting.

“It can happen right away, which is why I recommend looking in your rearview mirror, making sure that you didn't accidentally start a fire,” Diamond said.

In addition to taking precautions around keeping fires from starting, Diamond notes that there are various fire restrictions around Arizona. If you’re heading outdoors, you can check the latest restrictions here.