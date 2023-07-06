Brush fires near Globe shut down US 60

Officials have categorized the Flying V Fire as a human-caused fire.

GLOBE, Ariz. — Multiple fires burning north of Globe have shut down several miles of the US 60 highway in both directions.

As of Thursday morning, the Flying V Fire had closed off access to the highway between mileposts 256 and 311.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has not given an estimated time for when the highway may reopen.

The U.S. Department of Interior said the six fires started Wednesday afternoon and most had been contained to less than half an acre each. But the sixth remaining fire had spread to at least 722 acres.

Fire resources will continue to work on the Flying V Fire. The fire is still reported at 722 acres and 0% contained. A... Posted by BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency on Thursday, July 6, 2023

The federal agency said Wednesday no structures were threatened by the fires.

Officials described the Flying V Fire as a human-caused fire. It's near the burn scar of the Rodeo-Chediski Fire.

The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

*CLOSURE*



US 60 is closed in both directions north of Globe (mileposts 256-311).



The closure is due to a brush fire.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/PGCWVduE8R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 5, 2023

How many acres has it burned?

The Flying V Fire has burned at least 722 acres, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

No communities

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

No communities

The following communities are under the "READY" order and have been asked to be aware of nearby fire danger:

No communities

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

US 60 between mileposts 256 and 311 in both directions.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters

