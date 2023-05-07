4th of July fireworks sparked fires across the Valley, destroyed a home, damaged a playground, and killed a dog

At one point, firefighters responded to about 50 fires involving brush, dumpsters, and trees, at the same time across the Valley.

PHOENIX — As the nation celebrated America’s Independence Day, fire departments were bombarded with fire calls they believed were sparked by fireworks across the Valley.

At one point, firefighters responded to about 50 fires involving brush, dumpsters, and trees, at the same time.

“We were able to manage all those incidents,” said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas. “We were prepared to handle anything that came.”

In Gilbert, a family’s home was heavily damaged after officials said fireworks reignited in a trash can near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive. Fire crews said the family had extinguished the fireworks in a bucket of water.

Two adults, two children, and dogs made it out of the house fire safely, but their third dog was later found deceased inside.

In Glendale, crews battled a “large and intense brush fire that spread from tree to tree through multiple yards threatening homes and property” near 72nd and Maryland Avenues, the Glendale Fire Department said on Twitter.

“Due to a focused and aggressive attack, no homes were destroyed by the blaze,” the department said. “The crews were able to keep all occupants from being displaced, and there were no firefighters injured.”

Despite the excessive heat warning in effect for most of the state, Capt. Douglas said fire departments were well prepared and anticipated the massive response.

In Chandler, what was once a stunning and fun playground for kids, was damaged by fireworks that were set off nearby, the city said.

The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, near Ocotillo and McQueen Roads, was damaged after woodchips were ignited. The fire destroyed two slides, melted rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade, and caused damage to concrete, poles, and railings, city officials said.

The extensive fire damage caused across the city combined with the extreme hot temperatures, is making some residents reconsider the use of fireworks.

“I grew up with the fireworks, and I grew up having fun and being able to see all that, it would be amazing to still have it, it’s a nostalgic kind of thing,” said Brandee Green. “But I think if its best for the community, best for the world itself, considering how we’re doing right now, it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to have other options instead of firework shows.”

The Chandler playground damaged by the fire will be closed until further notice.

There have been no reports of firefighters injured during the overnight blazes, nor reports of people who suffered serious injuries because of fireworks.

