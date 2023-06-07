Suspected DUI crash in Phoenix kills 1 pedestrian, hospitalizes 2 others

The crash happened near 35th and Grand avenues around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after a suspected DUI crash in Phoenix that left one pedestrian dead and two others in the hospital Wednesday night, the city's police department said.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues for reports of a crash. Officials said officers found three pedestrians injured, and first responders pronounced one dead and took the other two to the hospital.

The woman driving reportedly showed signs of impairment, and police said that she was booked into jail for related charges.

Details of what led up to the crash are still under investigation, and police have not disclosed the identities of the deceased or the suspect.

The condition of the other two victims is currently unknown.

