Young child pulled from pool in Phoenix, in critical condition

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being pulled from a pool, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police and firefighters responded to a home near 35th and Peoria avenues after a report that the boy fell into the pool and was "submerged for an unknown period of time."

Phoenix police officers arrived on scene first and gave CPR before fire department personnel arrived and took over before transporting the child to a pediatric center in critical condition.