Police searching for suspects in Glendale after officer-involved shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police in Glendale are searching for two suspects who fled a shooting that involved a police officer on Sunday afternoon.

According to Glendale PD, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a possible fight in a neighborhood south of 61st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

The first officer on scene was involved in a shooting with subjects at the scene in a vehicle and that vehicle fled the scene. Glendale PD says at this time, no officers are injured.

Police are now searching for the suspects but have not yet released further information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle. Glendale PD says it is unknown at this time if any suspects were injured in the shooting.

