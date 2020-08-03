MESA, Ariz. — A 72-year-old woman was found dead in a pool on Sunday in Mesa, according to Mesa Fire and Medical crews.

Crews were dispatched to a residence near McKellips Road and Val Vista Drive.

First responders removed the woman and quickly determined she was dead.

Mesa PD is investigating.

