MESA, Ariz. — A 72-year-old woman was found dead in a pool on Sunday in Mesa, according to Mesa Fire and Medical crews.
Crews were dispatched to a residence near McKellips Road and Val Vista Drive.
First responders removed the woman and quickly determined she was dead.
Mesa PD is investigating.
