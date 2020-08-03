APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Police officers in Apache Junction shot a man to death in a gym parking lot after Apache Junction PD says the man pulled his handgun.

According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Planet Fitness, near Apache Trail and Meridian Road, for a report of people illegally camping in the lot.

Officers contacted a man who had a holstered handgun and asked him to not touch the weapon, repeatedly, police say.

The man suddenly pulled the handgun and officers shot the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. They have been placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting.

READ MORE

-'For me, it's a matter of time:' Navajo Nation residents share dangers, consequences of uranium mines in the area

-Wrong-way driver on I-17 doesn't stop for troopers, pinned after pit maneuver