MESA, Ariz. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a serious crash with a vehicle near Southern Avenue and MacDonald Road in Mesa, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

The driver is a 53-year-old man and he was rushed to a local trauma facility.

A 72-year-old woman was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Mesa PD is investigating the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

