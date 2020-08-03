PHOENIX — A driver was eventually apprehended after driving the wrong-way on I-17 near McDowell Road early Sunday morning and then fleeing troopers, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Around 2 a.m., ADOT and DPS became aware of the wrong-way driver, going southbound in the northbound lanes. DPS said the vehicle corrected it's direction of travel, but was located by troopers and signs of impairment were evident.

Troopers then tried to stop the vehicle but it failed to yield. Troopers then initiated a PIT maneuver in the area of Camelback Road.

The vehicle still tried to leave the scene, so the trooper vehicle pinned the suspect vehicle and the male driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was processed for DUI and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.

