4 hospitalized after Phoenix fire truck crashes into car

Four people, including a firefighter were sent to the hospital.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter and three others were sent to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix.

It happened on Indian School Road near 70th Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Security camera video from someone living at the apartment complex right where the crash happened shows the moments unfold.

In the video, you can see a dark-colored SUV traveling east on Indian School Road when it stops in the far left lane. The two vehicles behind it also stop. Then the video shows a black sedan crash into the back of one of the stopped cars pushing it into oncoming traffic. That's when you can see the Phoenix fire truck hit the car sending it several feet in the opposite direction. The fire engine then crashes into a concrete wall at the apartment complex.

The video then shows multiple people living at the San Marina Apartments where this all took place walking out to see what happened.

"It’s awful,” one neighbor said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it was a fire engineer that was hurt in the crash. A spokesperson said that person is in stable condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash and said those who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

Indian School Road was closed for hours with car debris littering the street as investigators continued to look into the situation.

The firetruck and other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene hours later. At this time there was no time estimate given of when the road will be back open.

