Street sweeper crash in Chandler leaves 1 dead

Around 4 a.m. on July 4, a parking lot sweeper reportedly left the road and crashed into a message board pole near Price and Germann roads, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A crash in Chandler involving a street sweeper left a person dead Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m. on July 4, a parking lot sweeper reportedly left the road and crashed into a message board pole near Price and Germann roads, police said.

Officials said information on the deceased individual or the cause of the crash could be immediately provided.

This is a developing story.

#TrafficAlert Avoid North bound Price/Spectrum (South of 202 Fwy) due to a fatal accident. Street will be closed for several hours. Use Dobson as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/YTLH3NQgYK — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 4, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

12News on YouTube