Several injured in crash involving fire truck in west Phoenix

Authorities said the incident happened near 70th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Several people have been injured after a crash involving a fire truck in west Phoenix Tuesday evening.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police said when officers arrived they found a vehicle on the roadway and a Phoenix fire engine just off the sidewalk.

Three people, one a Phoenix firefighter, were transported to the hospital.

The three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was a separate crash near the intersection that involved two other vehicles but no serious injuries occurred.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of the crashes.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

BREAKING: It appears a fire truck has crashed near an apartment complex off of Indian School near 70th avenue. We’re also seeing another car crash near the fire truck. Waiting for official word on this incident. pic.twitter.com/gyzQR8thG7 — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) July 5, 2023

