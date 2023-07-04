Several injured in crash involving fire truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Several people have been injured after a crash involving a fire truck in west Phoenix Tuesday evening.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police said when officers arrived they found a vehicle on the roadway and a Phoenix fire engine just off the sidewalk.
Three people, one a Phoenix firefighter, were transported to the hospital.
The three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was a separate crash near the intersection that involved two other vehicles but no serious injuries occurred.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of the crashes.
This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.
