Stolen vehicle involved in 3-car crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after being involved in a three-car crash Tuesday in Glendale, the city's police department said.
According to Glendale police, officers responded to the scene near 51st and Peoria avenues and found several vehicles involved in the crash, including a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light while going westbound on Peoria Avenue and crashed into two other vehicles.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and later arrested for theft of means of transportation, according to police.
Officials said the passenger of the second vehicle was extricated and sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The people in the third vehicle weren't injured.
The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
