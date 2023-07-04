Stolen vehicle involved in 3-car crash in Glendale

Two people sustained minor injuries from the crash, officials said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after being involved in a three-car crash Tuesday in Glendale, the city's police department said.

According to Glendale police, officers responded to the scene near 51st and Peoria avenues and found several vehicles involved in the crash, including a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light while going westbound on Peoria Avenue and crashed into two other vehicles.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and later arrested for theft of means of transportation, according to police.

Officials said the passenger of the second vehicle was extricated and sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The people in the third vehicle weren't injured.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

