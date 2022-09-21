Valley police arrest 21 suspects in undercover operation

The suspects are facing various criminal charges for attempting to have a sexual relationship with a minor.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An undercover operation conducted by the Surprise Police Department has resulted in the arrests of 21 men for various sex crimes.

Police say the operation targeted individuals who were soliciting sex with minors online. Investigators posted fake advertisements on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

Those who responded to the ads and attempted to broker deals for various sexual acts were arrested.

The 21 suspects and the charges filed against them are listed below:

Hugo Carillo Flores, 23, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Hansel Nicasio Cobos Soto, 29, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, refusing to provide truthful name, dangerous drugs

Fernando Ramirez, 32, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Eric Encarnacion, 26, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Dominic Ybarra, 26, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, criminal damage

David Jobski, 52, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Darius Showers, 45, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Chris Vale, 43, child sex trafficking, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, use of a minor in a drug offense, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Andrew Velasco, 34, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Van Lal Uk, 40, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Albert Carranza, 34, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

James Baker, 54, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

James Preise, 62, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring a minor for Sexual Exploitation

Michael Rivers, 38, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Nicholas Langrine, 35, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Owen Wright, 50, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Rekil Patel, 29, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Sean Truong, 63, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Shane Johnson, 50, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Tong Minh Phan, 43, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

Travis Gonda, 35, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking

