Valley police arrest 21 suspects in undercover operation

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An undercover operation conducted by the Surprise Police Department has resulted in the arrests of 21 men for various sex crimes.
Police say the operation targeted individuals who were soliciting sex with minors online. Investigators posted fake advertisements on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.
Those who responded to the ads and attempted to broker deals for various sexual acts were arrested.
The 21 suspects and the charges filed against them are listed below:
- Hugo Carillo Flores, 23, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Hansel Nicasio Cobos Soto, 29, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, refusing to provide truthful name, dangerous drugs
- Fernando Ramirez, 32, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Eric Encarnacion, 26, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Dominic Ybarra, 26, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, criminal damage
- David Jobski, 52, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Darius Showers, 45, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- Chris Vale, 43, child sex trafficking, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, use of a minor in a drug offense, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
- Andrew Velasco, 34, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Van Lal Uk, 40, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- Albert Carranza, 34, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- James Baker, 54, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- James Preise, 62, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring a minor for Sexual Exploitation
- Michael Rivers, 38, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Nicholas Langrine, 35, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Owen Wright, 50, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- Rekil Patel, 29, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Sean Truong, 63, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Shane Johnson, 50, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Tong Minh Phan, 43, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
- Travis Gonda, 35, attempted sex conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.