Valley company president arrested for alleged sex crimes

Court records show Raymond Zwiefelhofer was arrested this week on suspicion of possessing sexually-explicit material depicting children.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The president of a Valley software company was arrested this week by Tempe police on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Raymond Zwiefelhofer, 59, was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators reported finding sexually-explicit materials depicting children on an SD card in the defendant's laptop, court records show.

Tempe police were notified a few months ago of incriminating material that had been uploaded online. A search warrant revealed whoever uploaded the material had connected to the internet signal at World Software Corporation, where Zwiefelhofer worked as a supervisor.

Police say the defendant had a private office at the company's headquarters in Phoenix.

Investigators obtained warrants to search Zwiefelhofer's home in June and allegedly uncovered incriminating materials on his electronic devices, court records show.

According to an old press release put out by World Software, Zwiefelhofer was appointed president of the company in 2009 after he served as CEO of a different Valley software company.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to run World Software Corporation, a company with a remarkable history of success, innovative product development and outstanding customer service,” Zwiefelhofer was quoted as saying in the company's release.

Zwiefelhofer's profile on LinkedIn says he's worked as president of World Software since 2009.

Zwiefelhofer has been booked into jail on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

