Woman shoots man breaking in to her Phoenix home, police say

The man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman is speaking with police after she reportedly shot a man trying to break into her home late Sunday night, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the area near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road after reports of the residential burglary, the department said. The man was found at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators are still at the scene and detectives are interviewing the woman. Specific details on what led up to the shooting have not been released by police.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

