Phoenix parents arrested after toddler, 7-year-old allegedly ingest fentanyl

The parents were arrested by Phoenix police last Friday after two young children were taken to the hospital for possible exposure to fentanyl, records show.

PHOENIX — Two parents have been taken into custody by Phoenix police after a 20-month-old child allegedly ingested fentanyl, records show.

Michael Moore, 32, and Slawannie Parteh, 23, were arrested last Friday after their child was rushed to the hospital for possible exposure to a narcotic.

Court records show the family noticed their child was "unresponsive" early Friday morning and transported the child to a local hospital.

When officers inspected the family's apartment, they allegedly observed "small plastic baggies" everywhere and two small, circular pills lying on a bed. Detectives allegedly found 160 more pills inside a purse.

A 7-year-old child found in the apartment was taken to the hospital and preliminary results showed the child tested positive for fentanyl, court records show.

Parteh told police Moore kept fentanyl pills at their residence, despite her repeatedly asking him "to put them away."

Moore admitted to police he often carries pills in his pockets, court records show.

Moore and Parteh were booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of drug possession and child abuse.

