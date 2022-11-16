Valley mom arrested, child dead after ingesting suspected fentanyl, police say

According to the police report, when officers arrived on scene they found the baby "cold and unresponsive."

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 32-year-old Valley woman is facing negligent homicide charges after her baby allegedly ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to Scottsdale police.

Police said on Sept. 22, Scottsdale officers were called to a home regarding a 13-month-old child who was not breathing.

According to the police report, when officers arrived, they found the baby "cold and unresponsive." Police said the baby's mother, Gabrielle Marshall, told officers the child had gotten into her medication.

Police said emergency crews administered Narcan and transported the child to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

While at the hospital, Marshall allegedly said she was going to jail for what she did and that her child took her opiates, according to police records.

During a search warrant of Marshall's home, police found opiate-related paraphernalia for packaging and consumption, police said.

An autopsy of the child revealed unexplained punctures to the child's thighs, and inner right arm that firefighters confirmed were not from their treatment, police records show.

Scottsdale police said during their investigation, a neighbor told them they heard a female voice from the home screaming, "Oh my god, oh my god, no!" multiple times.

According to the police report, phone records show Marshall texted a friend saying, "the baby is dead; he ate pills I'm going to jail forever. Do you have any Narcan?"

The friend told police she advised Marshall to call 911, which she did a short time later.

Toxicology of the baby's blood was requested and later found to be positive for a significant amount of norfentanyl and fentanyl, according to police reports.

Blood was drawn from the defendant and examined by the state crime lab. The blood was later found to be positive for 4anpp, which is a precursor metabolite of fentanyl and norfentanyl.

Marshall was taken into custody this week and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

