21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment

The 21-year-old defendant was recently sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the next three years in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment.

Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Between May and June 2022, Machado supplied fentanyl and methamphetamine to people living in the homeless encampment and was later apprehended by undercover detectives.

In exchange for pleading guilty, the court agreed to dismiss several of the defendant's original drug charges.

Machado was sentenced to spend 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, followed by four years of probation.

"To target those who are experiencing homelessness, and particularly vulnerable, is especially cruel and this sentence demonstrates that my office will hold those who pose a danger to others accountable,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who recently won an election to continue serving as the Valley's top prosecutor until 2024.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.