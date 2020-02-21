Part of the U.S. 60 in east Mesa was closed overnight after a fatal car crash, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the two-vehicle crash occurred on the U.S. 60 westbound at Crismon Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Crismon and Signal Butte roads.

One person died in the crash and another was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Troopers diverted traffic off at Crismon Road.

Drivers can exit the freeway at Signal Butte Road then use Southern Avenue to get back on the freeway after Crismon.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

It was not immediately known when the roadway would be reopened.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

