Former Anchorage chief picked to lead Tempe's police department

Kenneth McCoy, the retired chief of the Anchorage Police Department, will assume the role of Tempe police chief on June 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe has appointed Kenneth McCoy, Anchorage's former police chief, as the next leader of its police department.

McCoy was announced Monday as the successor to former Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover, who stepped down earlier this year after Gov. Katie Hobbs picked Glover to lead the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A U.S. Army veteran with experience in the Alaska Army National Guard, McCoy has earned a degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“Being a good police chief takes law enforcement expertise, management skills, leadership abilities, and an abundance of character. Kenneth McCoy has those attributes and many more,” Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement.

McCoy also has extensive experience as a detective who's supervised investigations into violent crimes. He will officially assume the role of police chief on June 5.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.