Suspect convicted of fatally stabbing former coworker in Tempe

David Cordero was convicted of murdering a former coworker in Tempe on June 22, 2021.

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man was found guilty this week of murdering a former coworker outside their workplace in Tempe.

David A. Cordero was taken into custody in the summer of 2021 after Ryan Portscheller was found dead and lying in a parking lot near Elliot and Kyrene roads.

The victim had been an employee of a nearby business, where Cordero had also briefly worked before he was fired.

Tempe police previously said that surveillance videos captured Cordero pulling into the business' parking lot and lingering in the area for a couple of hours until the victim started walking to his car.

Cordero then stabbed the victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Cordero was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced on June 9.

From the Courthouse: (CR2021-124484) Defendant David Anthony Cordero has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of a former coworker in June of 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for June 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/7DBQOwULk4 — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) April 12, 2023

