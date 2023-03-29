PD: Impairment believed to be a factor in deadly head-on crash in Tempe

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department said impairment is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash Wednesday near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

Tempe police said a sports car was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it lost control, crossed into westbound traffic, and collided head-on with a van. Another car then crashed into both of the wrecked vehicles.

Police said a passenger in the sports car died on scene.

The sports car and van drivers were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger car was not injured, officials said.

Police said, "impairment is believed to be a factor regarding the driver of the sports car."

Southern Avenue between Potter and Clementine drives will be closed while police work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

