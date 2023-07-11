Tempe Municipal Court evacuated for hazmat situation

Crews are investigating a hazmat situation at the Tempe courthouse. 5th Street is closed between Mill and Forest avenues.

TEMPE, Ariz — Several parts of the Tempe city courthouse were evacuated for a hazmat situation after someone was exposed to an unidentified powder on Tuesday morning, city officials said.

The courts and clerks' offices were evacuated, fire officials said. Tempe Police headquarters, located in the area was evacuated, but City Hall did not require evacuation. Hazmat teams will sweep the building again before the area reopens.

One person was taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unidentified powder. Their condition is currently unknown.

Four other people were exposed, but have not been taken to the hospital.

Fifth Street will be closed from Mill Avenue to Forest until further notice due to a hazardous materials incident. More information will be available later. — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) July 11, 2023

